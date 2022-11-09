Hill had one rush for six yards and failed to haul in his lone target during Monday's 27-13 loss against Baltimore. He also completed one pass for 13 yards.

Hill logged his least productive outing of 2022, as the Saints gained just 243 total yards while running 49 plays against the Ravens' tough defense. The quarterback-tight-end hybrid totaled fewer than four touches in the receiving and rushing game for the first time this season, and he did not attempt a pass until New Orleans was already down 17-3 in the third quarter. Hill could play a bigger role if the Saints opt to take the ball out of quarterback Andy Dalton's hands more against Pittsburgh on Sunday.