Hill rushed 12 times for 42 yards, caught four of six targets for 36 yards and threw a 38-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to reach 1,000 career yards each in passing, rushing and receiving, as he raised his career total for receiving yards to 1,002. The versatile veteran worked as the primary running back in the absence of Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) and Devin Neal (hamstring, IR), as Audric Estime and Evan Hull logged five carries apiece. The cherry on top of Hill's history-making performance was a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave in the fourth quarter. Unless Kamara returns from a four-game absence in Week 17 against the Titans, Hill will likely continue to lead the Saints' backfield.