Hill compiled zero targets during Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Rams.

Hill logged a team high and a season high in rushing yards, though nearly all of these yards came on his game-long 29-yard carry in the first quarter. The 35-year-old's final touch came when he was stopped for a one-yard loss on fourth down in the red zone. The Saints' offense has been extremely inefficient all season, and things didn't improve with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough making his first career start versus Los Angeles. Hill's lack of consistent touches and the continued struggles of this offense should continue to limit his production. New Orleans will next face off with the division-rival Panthers in Week 10 on Sunday.