Hill completed his only pass attempt for eight yards, rushed nine times for 75 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Monday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Hill accounted for 75 of the Saints' 134 rushing yards in a game that saw Jamaal Williams (hamstring) exit in the first half. Tony Jones replaced Williams and scored both of New Orleans' touchdowns, but Hill got some reps at running back in addition to his customary wildcat quarterback role. With Alvin Kamara still serving his three-game suspension and the availability of both Williams and Kendre Miller up in the air due to hamstring injuries, the versatile Hill could find himself playing an outsized role in New Orleans' running game again in Week 3 against the Packers.