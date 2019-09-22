Saints' Taysom Hill: Likely to be 'sprinkled in' Sunday
Hill is expected to be "sprinkled in" to the Saints' game plan Sunday against the Seahawks while Teddy Bridgewater steps in as the starting quarterback and draws the majority of the snaps under center in place of Drew Brees (thumb), Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
After Brees exited in the first quarter of last week's loss to the Rams, Hill went on to play 21 offensive snaps but didn't attempt any passes or receive any carries. Instead, it was Bridgewater who handled the majority of the reps, completing just 17 of 30 attempts for 165 yards while fumbling once. Bridgewater's lackluster showing prompted coach Sean Payton to leave the door open regarding his plans at quarterback for Week 3 while Brees is out, but Russini's report suggests it may have only been an act of gamesmanship on Payton's part. While Hill looks on track to handle the No. 2 role, he should at least notice a slight uptick in use compared to what he normally handles when Brees plays. That might be enough to make Hill worthy of consideration in deeper leagues that start two quarterbacks or make use of a superflex spot.
