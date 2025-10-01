Hill (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

After missing the first four games of the season, Hill has resumed on-field work as the Saints officially opened his 21-day window in which to practice and eventually be activated from the reserve/PUP list. His activity Wednesday included drills primarily with quarterbacks but also with tight ends, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. Hill thus seems poised to operate in his previous roles around the Saints offense once he completes his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in his left knee Week 13 of the 2024 campaign.