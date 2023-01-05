Hill (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hill maintained limited activity in practice for the second straight day, but Saints head coach Dennis Allen hasn't yet indicated that the versatile 32-year-old is a candidate to sit out Sunday's season finale against the Panthers. Before the Saints decide whether to give Hill an injury designation for the weekend, they will see what he can do at Friday's practice. If he suits up for the season finale, Hill will essentially serve as the Saints' backup running back behind Alvin Kamara. Despite being listed as tight end, Hill took a season-high 14 carries in last week's upset win over the Eagles.