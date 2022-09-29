Hill (rib) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
For the second day in a row, Hill had his reps capped in practice and worked as the second-string quarterback while Andy Dalton directed the first-team offense in the absence of Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip), according to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic. Even if Winston's injuries prevent him from playing Sunday in London against the Vikings, Dalton would be in store for the majority of reps under center, though Hill could see some snaps on designed runs. The versatile Hill would also be available to contribute on special teams and serve as a depth option at tight end.