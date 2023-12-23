Hill rushed twice for two yards and did not record a target or passing attempt during Thursday's 30-22 loss to the Rams.

Hill played extremely limited snaps for the second week in a row, tallying 10 offensive snaps Thursday after appearing on just 12 snaps during the Week 15 win against the Giants. The 33-year-old logged rushing attempts on the opening offensive series of each half for the Saints, but he did not factor into the team's game plan elsewhere. Hill missed the Week 14 win versus Carolina while tending to foot and hand issues, though he never appeared on the Week 16 injury report for any reason. He also tied for New Orleans' second-most rushing attempts Thursday, as the team was limited to just 16 total rushes while playing from behind for most of the night Nevertheless, his stark dropoff in playing time recently, whether if be due to injury or overall offensive struggles, leaves little hope for his fantasy production as the Saints' vie for a playoff spot over the final two weeks of the regular season.