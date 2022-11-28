Hill rushed six times for 13 yards, caught one pass for seven yards and failed to complete his lone pass attempt in Sunday's 13-0 loss to San Francisco.

Hill was denied by the 49ers' stout defense anytime the versatile player was called upon. The seven touches were nice from the tight-end eligible fantasy asset, but everyone struggled offensively with the Saints being shut out for the first time since 2002. Hill has the ability to pop off for crooked fantasy totals, but his recent stretch of stinkers really highlights the boom-or-bust nature of his utility. The Swiss army knife will look to get his season back on track in an important matchup against the Buccaneers next Monday.