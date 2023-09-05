The Saints list Hill (oblique) as their No. 3 quarterback -- and not as a tight end -- on their unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener versus the Titans.

Hill had been listed as a tight end during the 2022 season and throughout the summer, but the Saints flipped his position designation to quarterback Monday in a move that head coach Dennis Allen characterized as "more of a clerical thing," per John Sigler of USA Today reports. The positional change probably won't dramatically affect how the Saints choose to use Hill; Allen pointed out Monday that despite being listed as a tight end last season, the 33-year-old still saw more than half of his snaps at quarterbacks and ended up taking 96 carries and attempting 19 passes while drawing only 13 targets as a receiver. However, the change could have a more dramatic effect on Hill's fantasy outlook depending on how site providers choose to designate him. If still listed as a tight end, Hill would have some utility in deeper leagues with multiple flex spots, given the uncommon rushing production he offers relative to other tight ends. Moreover, with top back Alvin Kamara serving a three-game suspension to begin the season, Hill could end up factoring even more prominently than usual in the Saints' ground attack in Weeks 1 through 3.