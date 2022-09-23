Hill (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Hill was limited in all three of the Saints' practices during the week. If the versatile Hill suits up, he potentially could get a few more opportunities to throw or run the ball depending on the availability of Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Alvin Kamara (ribs), who both are questionable as well.

