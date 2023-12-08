Hill (foot/hand) didn't practice at all this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

A third consecutive missed practice is the opposite of encouraging, but the Saints will at least give Hill a shot to be ready ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. He's been a huge part of the offense of late -- in part due to WR injuries -- and the Saints certainly could use his help this Sunday with Chris Olave (flu), Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and TE Juwan Johnson (quad) all listed as questionable. Coach Dennis Allen said Hill's foot injury is the real concern, not his hand, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.