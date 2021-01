Hill (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after returning to a limited practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

If Hill is available for Sunday night's 6:40 ET kickoff, he'd back up Drew Brees at QB, while also providing the Saints offense with a versatile rushing/pass-catching option. Hill finished the regular season with rushing scores in each of New Orleans' final three contests.