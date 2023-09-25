Hill rushed four times for 12 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's 18-17 defeat versus the Packers.

Hill's production regressed to the mean after his standout nine-carry, 75-yard performance last week against Carolina. The do-it-all offensive player only logged four carries with the Saints' top two running backs Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) both sidelined Week 3. Hill saw slightly more snaps lined up in the shotgun after starting quarterback Derek Carr was forced out with a right shoulder injury in the third quarter; however, aside from a 14-yard carry that was wiped off the board due to an offensive holding penalty, the hybrid tight end/quarterback didn't make a significant impact while at quarterback for New Orleans. Instead, backup signal-caller Jameis Winston handled the team's passing duties for the remainder of the contest. There's now a chance that Carr will miss some time with what's believed to be an AC sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This should leave Winston to step in as the starting quarterback while Hill likely continues to fill a jack-of-all-trades role on offense.