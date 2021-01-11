Hill rushed four times for 15 yards and caught both of his targets for five yards in the Saints' 21-9 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Hill's three-game streak of scoring a rushing touchdown was snapped as he logged just four carries and failed to get much going with them. New Orleans' offense was back to full health, and Hill's recent opportunities dissipated as Latavius Murray, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas all found the end zone. Hill will have a tough time finding meaningful touches in next week's divisional round against Tampa Bay's league-best rush defense.