Hill (foot/hand) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill's took part in his first on-field activity since he sat out all of last week due to foot and left hand injuries. On Wednesday, he didn't don a red non-contact jersey and also was working with Saints quarterbacks, per Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football. That said, New Orleans didn't include No. 1 quarterback Derek Carr on its injury report for the first time since Week 10 prep, so Hill may be relegated to his typical gadget role if he's able to put an end to a one-game absence Sunday versus the Giants.