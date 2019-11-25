Hill secured his only target for no gain in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

New Orleans' triple-threat put up a donut in the box score in Sunday's win, seeing almost no action in the shootout win. Despite his involvement in the passing, rushing and receiving games, Hill has totaled just 30 combined yards over his last four games. He should be left on the waiver wire even in the deepest of leagues.