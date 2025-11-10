Hill logged seven carries for 20 yards and zero receptions (on one target) for zero yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over Carolina. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt.

Hill tallied a season high in rushing attempts for his second straight game with at least 20 rushing yards. But four of his seven carries came on consecutive plays immediately before QB1 Tyler Shough kneeled it out on the final drive of the fourth quarter. The 35-year-old once again finished with the Saints' second-most carries behind Alvin Kamara (22) and ahead of RB2 Devin Neal (four). Over six games this season, Hill has totaled 22 carries for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown, and he has three catches on four targets. The Saints will be on bye during Week 11, so Hill's next chance to score won't be until the Week 12 contest versus Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 23.