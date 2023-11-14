Hill logged one rushing attempt for six yards to go along with two receptions (on four targets) for 17 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to Minnesota.

Hill looked like he was on pace for another productive night early on, logging two receptions and what wound up being his lone rushing attempt over the Saints' first two offensive series. He fell to the wayside until the third quarter when he failed to haul in back-to-back passes from backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who stepped in to relieve injured starter Derek Carr (shoulder). Hill's most productive outings this season have come while being used as a running quarterback, but the Saints likely abandoned that portion of the playbook after falling behind 24-3 at halftime. Hill's role as a receiver when lined up at tight end has netted him a consistent 4.6 targets per game over the last five games, but he's still averaged just 7.9 yards per reception over this span. The 33-year-old will look to get more involved after the Saints next play following their Week 11.