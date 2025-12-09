Hill recorded two rushing attempts for negative one yard, and he failed to haul in two targets during Sunday's 24-20 win against the Buccaneers.

Hill tallied two touches for the second week in a row. The 35-year-old played a season-high 41 percent of offensive snaps, but he's been a relatively irrelevant part of the offense since his 2025 debut in Week 5. Over nine games, Hill is now averaging 0.4 receptions and 3.9 rushing attempts per game while totaling 10.8 yards per game. His low volume and inefficiency should continue to make Hill a non-factor for fantasy owners. New Orleans will next play Week 15 versus Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 14.