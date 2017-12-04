Hill made his NFL debut in Sunday's win over the Panthers, recording two tackles on special teams and narrowly missing out on a blocked punt or two in the contest, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

For the first time all season, the Saints dressed all three of their quarterbacks, with head coach Sean Payton desiring to make use of the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill's athleticism when injuries took a toll on New Orleans' special-teams units. Suffice to say, the undrafted rookie out of BYU passed the test, as Payton spoke highly of Hill after the contest and intimated in pregame meeting with Fox Sports' Troy Aikman and Joe Buck that the 27-year-old could eventually be the successor to Drew Brees under center. Though Hill has a checkered medical history from his time in college that included four season-ending injuries, he could have intriguing potential as a dual-threat quarterback if he were ever to get an extended look in the NFL at any point.