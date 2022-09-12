Hill ran four times for 81 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-26 win over the Falcons.

Hill's first touch of the game came on the Saints' second offensive drive and went for 57 yards. Two plays later, he finished the job with an 11-yard touchdown run. The do-it-all weapon got a chance to be the Saints' starting quarterback last year, but with Jameis Winston back to full strength, he's been relegated to his change-of-pace role, which may be what suits his skillset best.