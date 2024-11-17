Hill carried the ball seven times for 138 yards and three touchdowns and caught eight of 10 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns. He also completed one of two passes for 18 yards with an interception and returned one kickoff for 42 yards.

The 34-year-old lived up to his Swiss Army knife reputation as he put together a career-best performance on the ground. Hill scored a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter before putting the game away in the fourth, galloping for a 33-yard score early in the final frame and a 75-yard touchdown with less than three minutes left. Hill has six rushing scores on the season, two short of his career high, and he should be heavily involved in the offense on the other side of the Saints' Week 12 bye.