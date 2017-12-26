Coach Sean Payton suggested Tuesday that Hill will continue to be incorporated on offense in some situations, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports. "Just looking at different situations, I think it was a screen play," said Payton. "We'll continue to do that."

Hill possesses enough athletic ability to play different positions on the field and has even contributed on special teams this season. He checked in for just one offensive play Sunday, so it remains unlikely that the rookie signal-caller will see enough usage to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.