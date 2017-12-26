Saints' Taysom Hill: May be utilized in different role
Coach Sean Payton suggested Tuesday that Hill will continue to be incorporated on offense in some situations, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports. "Just looking at different situations, I think it was a screen play," said Payton. "We'll continue to do that."
Hill possesses enough athletic ability to play different positions on the field and has even contributed on special teams this season. He checked in for just one offensive play Sunday, so it remains unlikely that the rookie signal-caller will see enough usage to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.