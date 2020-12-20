The Saints could make less use of Hill as a "jack-of-all-trades" player Sunday against the Chiefs after Jameis Winston was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Though Hill had been the Saints' starting quarterback each of the past four games, he was in line to serve as the No. 3 option behind Drew Brees (ribs/lung) -- who will start after being reinstated from injured reserve -- and Winston this week. As a result, most of Hill's practice reps this week came on special teams and in the versatile role he plays on offense when Brees is available. Because Brees is playing at less than 100 percent health, the Saints kept Winston prepared to replace him during the contest if necessary, but those duties will now fall to Hill. Terrell suggests that because Hill is the only option to step in at quarterback in the event Brees can't finish the contest, the Saints could scale back Hill's usage as a runner and receiver. While Brees started the first nine games of the season, Hill averaged 4.6 combined carries and targets per contest during that span.