Hill may work more in tandem with Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday, as opposed to backing him up, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports. When asked about Hill's outlook ahead of Week 3, head coach Sen Payton said, "You're assuming he's the No. 2."

Payton further added, "We'll approach this game with two quarterbacks. We'll have the right plan relative to what those guys are going to be doing." It's certainly not a vote of confidence for Teddy Bridgewater, who figured to get the outright starting nod in Drew Brees' (thumb) absence. The multi-faceted Hill should be picked up in leagues that employ two quarterbacks or a superflex position, as his role may be more prominent than previously expected.