Hill had one rush for six yards and failed to haul in his lone target during Monday's 27-13 loss against Baltimore. He also completed one pass for 13 yards.

Hill logged his least productive outing of 2022, as the Saints gained just 243 total yards of offense against the Ravens' tough defense and the quarterback-turned-gadget player totaled fewer than four touches for the first time this season. Hill might play a bigger role if the Saints opt to take the ball out of quarterback Andy Dalton's hands more often against Pittsburgh on Sunday, but Dalton's Week 9 struggles could also open the door for Jameis Winston to reclaim the starting job.