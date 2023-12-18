Hill failed to complete his lone passing attempt but logged one rush for one yard and caught his only targets for a four-yard reception during Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Giants.

Hill had a very quiet outing Sunday after sitting out last week with foot and left hand injuries. When healthy this season, the 33-year-old has played a key role as a physical, bruising rusher behind running back Alvin Kamara. Instead, No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams carried the load with eight carries behind Kamara's 16 on Sunday. Hill logged his lone passing attempt, rush and target during the first half, as it appears the team didn't want to push him too hard during his first game back. His lone contribution in the second half came when he returned a kickoff for 18 yards.. Hill should have an opportunity put up more production while serving his usual multi-purpose role when the Saints next play versus the Rams on Thursday Night Football.