Saints' Taysom Hill: More comfortable with receiving now
Hill expects to have an easier time with blocking and running routes this upcoming season, FOX 8 New Orleans reports.
Hill is locked in for another season as a third-string quarterback, gadget player and core special teamer. He's a natural runner who produced 5.3 yards per carry on 37 attempts last season, but the blocking and receiving aspects of his unique role seemed to present a challenge, with Hill catching just three of seven targets for four yards. His continued development in those areas will only make the Saints more dangerous in the red zone, potentially allowing them to utilize Hill without wasting Drew Brees.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews
Get ready for Fantasy football season with the Fantasy Football Today team's 2019 team pre...
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Team Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions and departures, numbers to know, and which players to target in Fantasy Football...
-
Team Preview: Cleveland Browns
Key additions and departures, numbers to know and which players to target in Fantasy Football...