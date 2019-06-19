Hill expects to have an easier time with blocking and running routes this upcoming season, FOX 8 New Orleans reports.

Hill is locked in for another season as a third-string quarterback, gadget player and core special teamer. He's a natural runner who produced 5.3 yards per carry on 37 attempts last season, but the blocking and receiving aspects of his unique role seemed to present a challenge, with Hill catching just three of seven targets for four yards. His continued development in those areas will only make the Saints more dangerous in the red zone, potentially allowing them to utilize Hill without wasting Drew Brees.