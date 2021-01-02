Hill may handle more reps in Sunday's game against the Panthers following news that Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington are out after being placed on the COVID-19 list, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

It's unclear exactly how the backfield will shake out. The Saints are expected to promote running back Tony Jones from the practice squad, and Ty Montgomery has experience at the position, too. However, with none of the top backs available, Hill could be in line for a bulk of the goal-line rushes, providing an intriguing opportunity to add to the seven rushing scores he's accrued thus far.