Saints' Taysom Hill: Not a factor
Hill did not attempt a pass in Week 3 against the Seahawks. He did rush the ball once for five yards and also hauled in one reception for an additional five yards.
The quarterback controversy in New Orleans appears to be short-lived. Teddy Bridgewater was clearly the Saints signal-caller in the absence of Drew Brees (thumb), as Hill played only two snaps under center. While the team could choose to get him more involved in Week 4 against the Cowboys, Hill remains irrelevant for fantasy purposes for the time being.
More News
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Likely to be 'sprinkled in' Sunday•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: May split work with Bridgewater•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Uninvolved in loss•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Scores receiving TD in win•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: Efficient in preseason finale•
-
Saints' Taysom Hill: More comfortable with receiving now•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...