Hill did not attempt a pass in Week 3 against the Seahawks. He did rush the ball once for five yards and also hauled in one reception for an additional five yards.

The quarterback controversy in New Orleans appears to be short-lived. Teddy Bridgewater was clearly the Saints signal-caller in the absence of Drew Brees (thumb), as Hill played only two snaps under center. While the team could choose to get him more involved in Week 4 against the Cowboys, Hill remains irrelevant for fantasy purposes for the time being.