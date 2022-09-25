Hill (ribs) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill's official status will be revealed prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but it looks as though the versatile playmaker is not expected to face Carolina. On a positive note for the Saints, both Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Alvin Kamara (ribs) are expected to go Sunday.
