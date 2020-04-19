Saints' Taysom Hill: Offer sheet deadline passes
Hill didn't sign an offer sheet before the passing of Friday's deadline and will remain with New Orleans for the 2020 season, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The 29-year-old has yet to officially sign his contract tender, but he's no longer able to negotiate with other teams. The Saints placed a first-round tender on Hill in March, which will be worth $4.641 million for the upcoming season. He's set to serve as New Orleans' backup quarterback behind Drew Brees following the departure of Teddy Bridgewater via free agency, but Hill is still expected to work in the gadget role he's become known for.
