Hill rushed three times for 14 yards and finished without a passing attempt or target in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

It was surprising that Hill wasn't leaned on more given the absence of running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Jameis Winston's struggles passing (1:3 TD:INT). While Hill''s eligibility at tight end in some formats makes him an intriguing fantasy option, it will be tough for him to produce consistently given his limited touches -- Hill has seven rushing attempts, one catch on two targets and no passing attempts on the season heading into a Week 3 road game against the Panthers.