The Saints placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Friday.

A torn ACL suffered Week 13 rules Hill out for the rest of the season and makes him uncertain for Week 1 of 2025. He'll be 35 years old at that point, and it's not entirely clear he'll still be with the Saints. In the meantime, Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau figure to get snaps/targets as a result of Hill's injury.