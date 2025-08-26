The Saints placed Hill (ACL) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season due to his placement on the reserve/PUP list, after which point New Orleans will have the option of opening a 21-day window for him to resume practicing. The transaction is no surprise, given that the 35-year-old is recovering from an ACL tear suffered Week 13 of last season. Both Hill's expected timetable to return, and the role he'll play in new head coach Kellen Moore's offense, remain to be seen. At BetMGM, one of the largest online sports betting sites, the Saints' over-under for wins is only 5.5.