Hill logged six carries for negative one yard and completed his lone passing attempt for 19 yards during Sunday's 26-14 victory versus the Giants.

Hill figured back into his role as a rushing quarterback and swiss army knife on offense during his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 of the 2024 season. While he only played nine offensive snaps, the 35-year-old was featured nearly every time he got on the field, including multiple looks in short-yardage and third-down situations. Hill played at least 40 percent of offensive snaps in six of the eight regular-season games that he played last year, and he averaged 7.8 touches for 58.2 yards per contest in 2024. As he continues to ramp up his playing time, he should carry some value as a boom-or-bust option as a TE2 or FLEX play in most fantasy leagues, especially non-PPR formats. It will be worth monitoring how much, or if, his playing time increases during New Orleans' Week 6 matchup versus New England.