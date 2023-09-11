Hill rushed three times for four yards and failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 16-15 victory versus Tennessee.

Hill was utilized in his usual versatile role on both special teams and offense, including lining up at both quarterback and tight end. The 33-year-old did not attempt while lined up in the shotgun Sunday; instead, he served as a change-of-pace rushing threat with running backs Alvin Kamara (suspension) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) both out. Hill took three direct snaps for rushing attempts during the second half, thus tying with starting quarterback Derek Carr for the Saints' second-most rushing attempts behind running back Jamaal Williams (18). Hill will likely continue to help pick up wherever he's needed most week-to-week in the Saints' offense, which could leave him with a bigger role in the running game until Kamara returns from suspension Week 5.