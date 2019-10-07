Hill completed his only pass attempt for 18 yards, adding two carries for 14 yards in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Hill saw his first pass attempt and completion since Drew Brees (thumb) went out and Teddy Bridgewater took over. Hill continues to be deployed as a jack-of-all trades player, though his very limited usage renders him a deep-league desperation play. With Bridgewater tossing four touchdowns in Sunday's win, any notion of Hill pushing Bridgewater for snaps has quickly dissipated.