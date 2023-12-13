Hill (foot/hand) took part in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Hill didn't practice last week before being inactive this past Sunday against the Panthers, so his ability to log some on-field work to start Week 15 prep generally is a good sign that he has a chance to return Sunday versus the Giants. He also was spotted without a non-contact red jersey while working with Saints quarterbacks. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether Hill was a limited or full participant.