Hill (shoulder) finished the 2025 season with 52 carries for 114 rushing yards and one touchdown, as well as 11 catches (on 16 targets) for 91 yards over 13 games. He also completed two of six passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Hill started the season on the reserve/PUP list after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in December 2024. He ended the 2025 campaign with an injury, leaving late in the Week 18 loss to Atlanta with a right shoulder issue. The 36-year-old finished with his worst season-long stat line since 2018, and he's now played just 21 regular-season games over the last two years. Hill is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but it's unclear if he'll continue playing or choose to hang it up this offseason, as he told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com in December that he would decide on his future "down the road." Whether he remains with New Orleans or joins a new team, Hill likely will not be a significant player in fantasy football moving forward.