Hill (ribs) practiced in full Thursday.
One day removed from having practice limitations Wednesday, Hill again was running on all cylinders on the field. He thus seems poised to be a big part of the Saints offense Sunday against the Bengals, as both Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) were non-participants, while Chris Olave (concussion) was limited. If the team's receiving corps remains banged-up this weekend, New Orleans again may be run-focused, allowing Hill to be heavily involved alongside Alvin Kamara.