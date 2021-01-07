Hill (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.
Hill emerged from Week 17 with a concussion, but he's already displayed measurable progress through the protocol for head injuries by increasing his activity from limited Wednesday to uncapped one day later. Still, he must be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to suit up Sunday against the Bears.
