Hill (foot/hand) didn't practice in any fashion this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Though Hill's third consecutive absence from practice Friday was less than encouraging, the Saints aren't yet closing the door on him being ready to play ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. He's been a huge part of the offense of late -- in part due to injuries at receiver -- and the Saints certainly could use Hill's help this Sunday with Chris Olave (illness), Rashid Shaheed (thigh) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quadricep) all listed as questionable. Head coach Dennis Allen said Hill's foot injury is the real concern, not his left hand, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.