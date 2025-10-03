Hill (knee), who remains on the reserve/PUP list, is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill is in the later stages of his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered Week 13 of last season, having logged limited practices since he was designated to return from the PUP list earlier this week. The Saints are giving him a chance to play Sunday, but first they'll need to activate him by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and then not include him on their inactive list in order for him to make his season debut. Fellow tight end Foster Moreau (knee, reserve/PUP list) is in the same boat, while Juwan Johnson (ankle) -- who is on the active roster -- also is listed as questionable.