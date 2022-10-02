Hill rushed the ball five times for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Vikings.

Hill was designated as the backup quarterback with Jameis Winston (hip/back/ankle) sidelined, but he got involved in the game as a rusher with Alvin Kamara (ribs) also sidelined. He did the majority of his damage on a pair of drives, with his primary damage coming on a drive early in the fourth quarter when he tallied a rush of 13 yards and also plunged into the end zone for a two-yard score. Hill should continue to get work as a gadget player, particularly if the Saints remain without Kamara, Winston and Michael Thomas (foot).