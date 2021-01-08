Hill (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bears, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hill's lack of an injury designation confirms that he's completely cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, which doesn't come as much of a surprise considering that he's coming off back-to-back full practices. He'll handle his usual jack-of-all trades role versus Chicago while Drew Brews starts under center.