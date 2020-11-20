Hill has been receiving the reps with the No. 1 offense at practice this week and may start Sunday's game against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Sean Payton said Monday that he wouldn't name a starting quarterback until the end of the week, but it appears Hill is trending toward being the fill-in starter this weekend with Drew Brees (ribs) sidelined. Jameis Winston stepped in when Brees exited last week's contest and was the favorite to start Sunday, but it appears Hill could be leading the offense. Payton should provide more information after Friday's practice.