Hill rushed twice for two yards and tallied zero targets during Sunday's 20-17 win against the Panthers.

Hill logged exactly two touches for the third week in a row, and he's averaging 4.1 targets per game over 10 appearances this season. The 35-year-old has played sparingly in the Saints' up-and-down offense, and he's totaled just 95 yards this year. Hill's minimal usage won't make him a player worth attention from fantasy owners over the final three games of the regular season. New Orleans will next play versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 21.